Hamza falls in London Open quarters

ISLAMABAD: Junior world champion Hamza Khan’s progress was stopped in the quarter-finals as he was defeated by a low-ranked player in the London Open late last evening.
Hamza who earlier had stunned former world No 1 James Wollstrop was beaten by unseeded Owain Taylor in four games. A match that lasted for 75 minutes saw Qwain winning 11-4, 12-10, 11-13, 14-12 in a marathon match lasted for 75 minutes.
Hamza got injured in between and had to take 15 minutes of rest to get back in action. He was hit twice by Owain who restored to physical game rather than technical, which resulted in a knee injury to Hamza.
