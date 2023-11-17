Ashab in quarters of Squash Classic

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan. — Facebook/Humna Shah

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan reached the quarterfinals of the Squash Classic in the United States on Thursday.

Seventh seed Ashab thrashed unseeded Carlos Zendejas from Mexico 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in the second round. Now he will face second seed Faraz Khan from the US in the quarters. However, Saeed Abdul and Ahsan Ayaz lost to Faraz Khan from the US and Kareem El Torkey from Egypt, respectively, in the second round.