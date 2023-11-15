Lahore Qalandars owner lauds sports business management course

Lahore Qalandars owner Atif Rana. — x/_FaridKhan

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars owner Atif Rana has appreciated the initiative of the Karachi University to launch BS in Sports Business Management degree programme.

He said that this will be helpful in creating healthy environment for sports activities in Pakistan. He said that the newly launched four-year degree programme BS in Sports Business Management at the Department of Public Administration of the University of Karachi will be very helpful in creating a healthy environment for sports-related activities in the country.

“As this is one of the first degree programmes launched in Pakistan, it could be a game changer not only for the youngsters but also for the players and people who are associated with different sports in the country,” Atif said at the formal launch of the programme at Karachi University on Tuesday. “The BS in Sports Business Management degree programme has the potential to change the existing environment of different sports in the country and it could also help in overcoming the management issues in different fields of sports.”