South Africa, UAE may host some PSL matches

The logo of the the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). —PCB

LAHORE: Adjustments are likely to be made to the venues of the initial matches of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), considering the general elections in Pakistan on February 8, 2024.

Given the election period, which falls within the PSL’s scheduled timeframe from February 8 to March 24, 2024, hosting the initial matches may be hosted in the UAE and South Africa.

While both countries are under consideration, the majority of PSL franchises are advocating for the entirety of the tournament to take place in Pakistan.

The final decision on the schedule and venues is likely to be taken during the governing council meeting in Lahore. Chaired by Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, this meeting will involve representatives from all six PSL franchises. It aims to address logistical challenges and make decisions crucial to the planning and execution of PSL 9.