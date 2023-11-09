Williamson lauds Maxwell’s ‘incredibly special’ innings

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson attends a press conference at Lord's in London on June 28 ahead of their 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Australia. — AFP/File

BENGALURU: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Wednesday praised “an incredibly special knock” by Australia´s Glenn Maxwell which took his team into the World Cup semi-finals. Maxwell played through pain including cramps and back spasms to hit an unbeaten 201 as Australia chased down their victory target of 292 after tottering at 91-7.

Maxwell put on 202 for the eighth wicket with skipper Pat Cummins, who made just 12, to leave Afghanistan in shock in Mumbai on Tuesday. “An incredibly special knock,” Williamson told reporters on the eve of their match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“Not just the runs specifically but the situation. He was clearly struggling physically and to be able to pull that off and in a partnership with Pat Cummins is without a doubt one of the great World Cup victories for Australia and probably for any team to witness.” Afghanistan´s Ibrahim Zadran struck an unbeaten 129 to become the first player from his country to hit a World Cup century in his team´s 291-5. The bowlers then had Australia on the ropes before Maxwell single-handedly took the match away from the Afghans.