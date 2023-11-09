Otis Khan permitted to represent Pakistan

Footballer Otis Khan. — X/ FootballPak

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday received a huge boost ahead of their first clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round against Saudi Arabia when their overseas footballer Otis Khan received approval from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to represent Pakistan.

The player had been stopped from playing by match commissioner in Pakistan’s first round away leg against Cambodia in Cambodia last month.

“This exciting development paves the way for Otis Khan to be a part of our squad as he gears up to represent Pakistan in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Round 2. SAFF had already cleared Otis Khan for eligibility to represent Pakistan,” Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The PFF extends its gratitude to FIFA and the AFC for their support in this matter. Pakiatan will face Saudi Arabia in Dammam on November 16. This will be the first time that Pakistan will be playing in the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers. Pakistan’s local players are currently training at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, to prepare for Saudi Arabia clash.