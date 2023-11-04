Kenyan runner Kunyuga banned for 8 years

NAIROBI: Kenyan marathon runner Michael Njenga Kunyuga has been given an eight-year ban for doping offences, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.
Kunyuga, 36, tested positive for the performance enhancing drug norandrosterone and was also found to have tampered with the anti-doping process, the agency said. He becomes the second Kenyan long distance runner in just weeks to be punished for drugs offences, after marathoner Titus Ekiru was banned for 10 years in October.
Kenya has seen a surge in doping cases that have tarnished its reputation as an athletics powerhouse. Nearly 70 athletes -- mainly long-distance runners -- have been banned over the past five years.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins catches the ball during a practice session in Ahmedabad. — AFPAHMEDABAD: Australia...
The Nepal players greet the crowd after qualifying for the semi-finals. — ICCPARIS: Nepal rocked the United Arab...
Former Test captain Shahid Afridi called on Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf on Nov 3, 2023 at...
Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee. — AFP/FileISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board Management...
Pakistan’s former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin. — Facebook/Jalal UddinKARACHI: Former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin...
England's Ben Stokes. — AFP/File AHMEDABAD: England star Ben Stokes on Friday said he will undergo surgery on his...