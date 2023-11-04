Kenyan runner Kunyuga banned for 8 years

Kenyan marathon runner Michael Njenga Kunyuga . — X/ntvuganda

NAIROBI: Kenyan marathon runner Michael Njenga Kunyuga has been given an eight-year ban for doping offences, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on Friday.

Kunyuga, 36, tested positive for the performance enhancing drug norandrosterone and was also found to have tampered with the anti-doping process, the agency said. He becomes the second Kenyan long distance runner in just weeks to be punished for drugs offences, after marathoner Titus Ekiru was banned for 10 years in October.

Kenya has seen a surge in doping cases that have tarnished its reputation as an athletics powerhouse. Nearly 70 athletes -- mainly long-distance runners -- have been banned over the past five years.