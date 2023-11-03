Women T20 tri-series begins today

Rameen Shamim continues to lead Pakistan Women A. — X/TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Women A, West Indies Women A, and Thailand Women Emerging team are set to participate in a T20 tri-series scheduled to take place from Friday (today).

The tournament will see these three teams compete at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This event marks the first multi-nation tournament in Pakistan featuring women’s emerging teams.

In the first match, Pakistan Women A will take on West Indies Women A. The tri-series follows a three-match one-day series between West Indies Women A and Pakistan Women A, which West Indies won 2-1. Pakistan Women A have had to make one change to the squad due to the injured Tuba Hassan, with Kaynat Hafeez taking her place.

Rameen Shamim, who will continue to lead Pakistan Women A, was the joint top wicket-taker in the recently concluded one-day series, along with off-spinner Anosha Nasir, both picking up six wickets. Pakistan’s squad includes six internationally capped players: Rameen, Gull Feroza, Kaynat Hafeez, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Sidra Nawaz.

West Indies Women A, buoyed by their one-day series victory, will be captained by Rashada Williams, who was the leading run-scorer in the 50-over matches.

Thailand’s tour of Pakistan represents their first-ever cricket tour of the country. Following the tri-series, Thailand Women Emerging will play two T20 matches against the home team on November 10 and 11 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Seven players from Thailand Women Emerging’s 15-member squad have previously represented the senior side in T20Is.

Thipatcha Putthawong, captain of Thailand Women Emerging, expressed her excitement about leading her team on this tour to Pakistan. She said that the team has prepared well and aims to deliver winning performances during the tri-series.

Rashada Williams, the captain of West Indies Women A, shared her team’s focus on the upcoming T20 series and their determination to execute their skills effectively to secure another championship.

Pakistan Women A skipper Rameen Shamim highlighted the team’s readiness to learn from their previous series.

Pakistan Women A Squad: Rameen Shamim (captain), Amber Kainat, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Shahid, Gull Feroza (wk), Gull Rukh, Humna Bilal, Kaynat Hafeez, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tasmia Rubab

Travelling Reserves: Fatima Khan, Maham Manzoor and Syeda Khadija Chishty Back up Reserve: Masooma Zehra and Yusra Amir

DHA, PCB sign MoU

The Pakistan Cricket Board signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 10 years with Defence Housing Authority Lahore at DHA Main Office on Wednesday.

As per the agreement, DHA has allocated an area within its Sports Complex in DHA Phase 5 where PCB will set up an academy dedicated to women’s cricket. Women cricketers will also have access to flagship sports complex facilities.

The MoU was signed by Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf and Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Mirza Yasir Baig.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Director Domestic Cricket Nadeem Khan, Senior General Manager Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia, Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick, Secretary DHA Brig (r.) Hafiz Mohammad Azhar, DHA Director Sports Brig (r.) Munir Ahmed and DHA Additional Director Sports Lt Col (r.) Ziauddin were present during the signing ceremony.

Zaka Ashraf said: “This signing is one step forward from PCB in the growth and progression of women’s cricket. The collaboration with DHA will provide another center for women cricketers to train and prepare for international cricket.”