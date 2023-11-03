Pakistan win Poomsae event at Asian Teakwondo

The logo of the 5th Combaxx Asian Taekwondo Open Championship. — APP File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won the Poomsae event title at the 5th Combaxx Asian Taekwondo Open Championship by winning 14 gold, 11 silver, and 22 bronze medals on the action-packed day here at the Liaquat Gymnasium Thursday.

Saudi Arabia finished second with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, while Nepal had to contend with third position, winning one gold medal.

The refugee team finished fourth with one silver and Iran could manage one bronze medal. On the second day of the championship, the excellent performance of Pakistani athletes continued.

In the men’s over-18 individual freestyle event, Pakistan’s Ameer Hamza won the first position with 6.73 points. In the women’s over-18 individual freestyle, Pakistan’s Zymal Naqvi scored 4.56.

In the freestyle pair over 18, Pakistan’s Ameer Hamza and Naila bagged won gold medal with a score of 6.76. In the mixed team event, Pakistan’s Maryam, Usman, Waheed, Abbas, and Naqvi clinched a gold medal by scoring 6.26 points.

Ali Adnan of Saudi Arabia bagged the first position with a score of 7.16 in men’s Under-50 freestyle. While in the women’s Under-50 freestyle individual competition, Pakistan’s Sana Sabir scooped up the gold medal with a score of 6.23. Earlier, the championship started in a colourful ceremony at the Liaquat Gymnasium Hall of Pakistan Sports Board. The players of 27 teams from as many countries participated in the march past.