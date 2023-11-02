Senate resolution demands immediate ceasefire in Gaza

An undated image of the Senate of Pakistan hall. — Senate Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Wednesday passed a unanimous resolution to strongly condemn Israeli crimes against humanity and state terrorism, saying that since the World War-II Holocaust, no state committed such mass killings, carnage and war crimes with such an unprecedented barbarity and brutality.

The House passed the resolution in its emergency session on the Gaza genocide, as legislators decried the Ummah’s inaction towards the Zionist regime’s barbarism against innocent Palestinians, irrespective of age and gender.

The Senate expressed full solidarity and support with the oppressed Palestinians while denouncing the double standards and hypocrisy of those who are supporting Israel, as they are partners in crime since they also oppose an immediate ceasefire in beleaguered Gaza.

“The House strongly condemns Israeli crimes against humanity and state terrorism being perpetrated against the innocent children, women and men of Palestine living in the occupied strip of Gaza, the world’s biggest open prison,” the resolution reads, presented in the House by Leader of the House Ishaq Dar.

“The Senate reflects the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and takes pride in Pakistan’s consistent commitment to the just cause of Palestine. Since such a policy which was first enunciated by the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, there can, therefore, be no wavering from Pakistan’s principled policy based on supporting the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of Palestine and their right to an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its Capital,” the resolution says. The resolution demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the Israel blockade of Gaza, full access of Gaza to all international humanitarian organisations so that relief supplies, medicines, food and water can be supplied to the beleaguered citizens of Gaza, an end to Israeli aggression and occupation and termination forthwith of all Israeli activities aimed at desecration of holy places of Muslim Ummah.

Winding up the discussion on a motion on Palestinian crisis and Israeli atrocities against the innocent Palestinians, caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said Pakistan has always supported the people of Palestine and will continue to stand by them in future as well.

Demanding an immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from occupied Palestinian territory and restoration of the rights of Palestinians, he reiterated Pakistan’s support for an independent and viable state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital. “It is our religious and national duty to support the Palestinian people against the brutal Israeli occupation and all of us should show solidarity towards the oppressed people.”

The caretaker minister said Pakistan has played a pro-active diplomatic role ever since the launch of recent hostilities by Israel. He explained the government of Pakistan has sent a clear message of solidarity to the Palestinian people and recalled caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He said it is because of the efforts of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia that an extraordinary session of the OIC was held in Jeddah, which demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, provision of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians forthwith, release of prisoners and the revival of peace process at the earliest.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui regretted that a few days back, the Arab League issued a statement, calling on both Hamas and Israel to halt attacks and hence equating Hamas with Israel. Senator Saadia Abbasi spoke highly of the sacrifices of Palestinian people.

Bahramand Khan Tangi said we should also send financial and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, as there are some billionaires sitting in this House as well. Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the world organisations, including the United Nations, should play their role for the resolution of Palestine and Kashmir disputes. Saleem Mandviwalla said it was shameful that drinking water could not be provided to hapless Palestinians. The House was prorogued, following adoption of the resolution.

Our correspondent adds: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has condemned in strong words the increasing Israeli aggression and brutalities on Gaza’s innocent civilians. “I strongly condemn the rising Israel’s hostilities and aggression on civilians on Gaza,” he wrote on X. He observed that air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza. He said that such reprehensible acts could not be condoned or forgotten. “The world must now act to end this carnage,” the interim PM added. National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf, meanwhile, also condemned air strikes on Jabalia and expressed his grief over the martyrdom of more than 100 refugees there. The Speaker, in a statement observed that the Israeli forces have crossed all limits of brutalities and they were not sparing even women, children and relief workers. He pointed out 64 workers of the United Nations have also been killed in Israeli’s aggression.