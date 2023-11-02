Security plan for Tablighi Ijtama

Policemen gather near a street blocked with containers (not pictured) by authorities in Lahore on March 16, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore Police Operations Wing has issued a security plan for the domestic and foreign guests coming to the annual Tablighi Ijtama in Raiwind.

The first session of the Ijtama will start from today (Thursday) to Sunday. According to the security plan, more than 3,000 police officers and personnel, including three SPs, seven DSPs, 37 inspectors/SHOs, and 237 upper subordinates will perform their duties. Verification process of every person coming to the gathering will also be ensured through biometric machines; 13 entrances to the venue have been allocated by the Lahore police while pickets will also be set up at 25 places. Physical and baggage search of the participants will be ensured by volunteers. Walk-through gates, metal detectors and electric barriers will be used to ensure security. The gathering will also be monitored with the help of PSCA cameras. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force will patrol the main roads around the venue. Police camps are also being set up at 16 places in the venue to guide the participants.