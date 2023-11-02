 
Thursday November 02, 2023
Home > Newspost

No external hand

By News Desk
November 02, 2023

This refers to the letter ‘Never forget’ (Nov 1) by Maha Shahid Siddiqui. The writer suggests that Imran Khan was removed from office for not surrendering before Western superpowers.

Leaders of our neighbouring countries too remained neutral on the Russia-Ukraine conflict without annoying any super powers. All that they showed was diplomatic acumen and good emotional intelligence. For an independent foreign policy, self-sufficiency is a prerequisite. I cannot recall any superpower demanding any special favours from the PTI government.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

