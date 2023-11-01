PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan joins IPP

Former minister and PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan (c) while meeting with the leaders of the IPP Jahangir Tareen (R), Aleem Khan (L) and Awn Chaudhry (2nd-R) on October 31, 2023. — Facebook/Istehkam e Pakistan Party

LAHORE: Former minister and PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan has declared his decision to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

This move came after a meeting with the senior leadership of the IPP, including IPP chairman Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, and Awn Chaudhry.

Sarwar solidified his decision by meeting with IPP founder Jehangir Khan Tareen and party Central President Aleem Khan, expressing his keenness to become a part of the emerging party and showcasing complete faith in the IPP leadership.

Both Tareen and Aleem Khan warmly welcomed the former federal minister into the party ranks.

Previously this year, Sarwar had announced his departure from the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), citing the May 9 protests as the reason.