PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan joins IPP

LAHORE: Former minister and PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan has declared his decision to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).
This move came after a meeting with the senior leadership of the IPP, including IPP chairman Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, and Awn Chaudhry.
Sarwar solidified his decision by meeting with IPP founder Jehangir Khan Tareen and party Central President Aleem Khan, expressing his keenness to become a part of the emerging party and showcasing complete faith in the IPP leadership.
Both Tareen and Aleem Khan warmly welcomed the former federal minister into the party ranks.
Previously this year, Sarwar had announced his departure from the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), citing the May 9 protests as the reason.
Pakistan's then-Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed gestures during a press conference in Islamabad. —...
Pakistan Peoples Party Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman. — APP/FileISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Vice...
Former provincial health minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Taimur Saleem Jhagra can be seen in this image...
Afghan refugees arrive in trucks and cars to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on October 31, 2023. —...
This picture on January 10, 2023, shows women checking rice prices at a main wholesale market in Karachi. —...
This picture released on June 7, 2023, shows former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaking with former...