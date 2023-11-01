Ramzan Sugar Mills reference: Court summons Shehbaz, Hamza on 29th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday issued summons to former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz after reopening the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference against them.
The NAB had requested the court to reopen the reference that had been closed under amendments to the NAB law passed by the PDM government but later struck down by the Supreme Court. Presiding Judge Ali Zulqarnain issued summons to Shehbaz and Hamza to join the fresh proceedings in person or through counsel on Nov 29.
The reference is related to alleged corruption of Rs213 million. The NAB had arrested Shehbaz on Oct 5, 2018 and the Lahore High Court had released him on bail on Feb 14, 2019.
