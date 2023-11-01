‘Ceasefire now!’ Protesters interrupt US congress hearing

Protesters raise their painted hands as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine the national security supplemental request, in Washingotn October 31, 2023. — AFP

WASHINGTON: Protesters with hands covered in red paint repeatedly interrupted a congressional hearing on US military aid on Tuesday, demanding Washington stop funding Israel´s fight against Hamas.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were appealing to the Senate Appropriations Committee for billions of dollars in military assistance to support Israel, Ukraine and other security costs.

Some two dozen spectators raised hands covered in paint in a symbol of the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip since Israel began its bombardment of the Palestinian territory after Hamas´s attack earlier this month.

Several wore messages of “Free Gaza” written on their arms and held signs demanding “No more $$$ 4 Israel,” while some cried out “Ceasefire now,” “Palestinians are not animals” and “Shame on you all.” One man wore a shirt reading “Stop backing genocide.”

Blinken was forced to stop speaking several times as some demonstrators were escorted out by police. President Joe Biden has asked Congress for more than $105 billion in security spending, including $14.3 billion for its staunch ally Israel.