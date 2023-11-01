PM’s Youth Loan Scheme: SCCI to set up bank facilitation desk

SCCI president Fuad Ishaq speaks during a meeting in this photo released on October 25, 2023. — Facebook/Sarhad Chamber Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq on Tuesday announced to set up a desk at the Chamber House to facilitate the business community in availing loans under the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme.

An official communique said Regional Business Head of First Women’s Bank, Sharaf Nisa Khattak, held a meeting with the President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fuad Ishaq, at the Chamber House, said in a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Sharaf Nisa Khattak, Regional Business Head of First Women’s Bank Limited, informed that the bank had offered 5% markup loans on solar energy and renewable energy to youth, male and female entrepreneurs under The Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme.

She also informed in detail about the provision of loans at low markup rate by the bank and its various schemes for doing business/investment in various sectors including business.The senior officers of the bank requested the chamber to organize an awareness session about the loan schemes on easy terms for the youth on behalf of the bank at the SCCI level and also to inform the members about these schemes.

Fuad Ishaq, while speaking on the occasion, assured the senior officer of the bank to create awareness among the youth/members about various schemes for doing business on easy terms and low markup rate.

The SCCI chief said that the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been severely affected by terrorism and the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown, while traders and exporters were facing many difficulties due to the far away from the sea port.