Pak football camp delayed, coach yet to get visa

Pakistan team head coach Stephen Constantine. — The Hindu

LAHORE: Pakistan football team camp for the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers got delayed as English coach Stephen Constantine is still waiting for his visa.

“Yes, Stephen has not yet got visa and we are hopeful that soon he will get visa,” a well-placed sources told The News on Tuesday.

The source said that Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has also not yet called the players for the camp.

“Initially we had planned to begin the camp on November 1 but Stephen’s visa issue has impeded the plan. Now NC will discuss it tomorrow and we hope that Stephen will get visa tomorrow and then the things will become clear,” the source said.

Pakistan will begin their journey in the second round with their game against Saudi Arabia in Dammam on November 16. After facing Saudi Arabia on November 16 at the latter’s backyard, Pakistan will host Tajikistan in Islamabad on November 21.

On March 21, 2024, Pakistan will host Jordan, on March 26 Jordan will host Pakistan and on June 6 Pakistan will host Saudi Arabia. On June 11 Pakistan will travel to Tajikistan to play their last game of the round.

The top two teams from the group will qualify for the third round. Pakistan on October 17 created history when they conquered Cambodia 1-0 at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, to make it to the second round.