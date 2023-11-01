Swiatek off the mark with WTA Finals opening win

CANCUN: World number two Iga Swiatek overcame a shaky start to defeat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets on Monday in her opening WTA Finals game in Cancun.
Polish star Swiatek looked out of sorts in an error-strewn first set in which she trailed 2-5 before roaring back to clinch a 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 victory.
The 22-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion from Warsaw is bidding to reclaim her world number one tennis ranking from Aryna Sabalenka at this week´s season-ending finals in Mexico.
However that goal looked unlikely during a nervy opening from Swiatek, who was broken in her first service game before seventh seed Vondrousova held for a 2-0 lead.
Swiatek managed to claw the break back in the fourth game to square the first set at 2-2 but then fell to pieces as Vondrousova broke for a 3-2 lead and then held to go 4-2 up.
Another shaky service game from Swiatek ended in a break of serve to leave Vondrousova in the driving seat at 5-2.
But Vondrousova´s game collapsed thereafter, and Swiatek broke back twice in quick succession to level the set at 5-5 before holding for 6-5.
Although Vondrousova steadied the ship to hold serve and set up a tie-break, it was only a temporary reprieve.
The picture shows the Pakistani side in Sultan Johar Baru Junior Hockey Cup underway in Johar Baru . — The...
South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen. — AFP/File PUNE: Rassie van der Dussen has insisted South Africa are...
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman. — X/_FaridKhanISLAMABAD: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who blasted 81 against...
The picture shows Percy Abeysekara, a super fan of the Sri Lankan cricket. — Asian Mirror COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s...
Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — AFPNEW DELHI: With a...
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott. — AFP/File PUNE: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott was proud of his side´s...