Swiatek off the mark with WTA Finals opening win

Poland´s Iga Swiatek reacts after winning her womenâ€™s singles final match against Russia´s Liudmila Samsonova of the WTA China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on October 8, 2023. — AFP/File

CANCUN: World number two Iga Swiatek overcame a shaky start to defeat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets on Monday in her opening WTA Finals game in Cancun.

Polish star Swiatek looked out of sorts in an error-strewn first set in which she trailed 2-5 before roaring back to clinch a 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 victory.

The 22-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion from Warsaw is bidding to reclaim her world number one tennis ranking from Aryna Sabalenka at this week´s season-ending finals in Mexico.

However that goal looked unlikely during a nervy opening from Swiatek, who was broken in her first service game before seventh seed Vondrousova held for a 2-0 lead.

Swiatek managed to claw the break back in the fourth game to square the first set at 2-2 but then fell to pieces as Vondrousova broke for a 3-2 lead and then held to go 4-2 up.

Another shaky service game from Swiatek ended in a break of serve to leave Vondrousova in the driving seat at 5-2.

But Vondrousova´s game collapsed thereafter, and Swiatek broke back twice in quick succession to level the set at 5-5 before holding for 6-5.

Although Vondrousova steadied the ship to hold serve and set up a tie-break, it was only a temporary reprieve.