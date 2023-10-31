Establishment secy given charge of Islamabad Club

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Secretary Establishment Division Inamullah Khan Dharejo as the administrator of the Islamabad Club.
Inamullah is a grade 22 officer in the Pakistan Administrative Service. He has been given the additional charge of administrator of Islamabad Club. He will continue to perform his duties as Secretary Establishment Division. After the approval of the federal cabinet, the Cabinet Division has issued a formal notification of this additional charge. He has been appointed for two years from November 1, 2023. This appointment was made under section 6 of the Islamabad Club (Administration) Ordinance 1978.
