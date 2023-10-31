LHC seeks replies from IGP, CCPO on Sanam’s plea

LAHORE: Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court on Monday sought replies from the IGP Punjab and the CCPO Lahore till November 3 on a petition by PTI social media activist Sanam Javed seeking contempt proceedings against them for not releasing her despite her bail in two cases regarding May 9 riots.
The petitioner’s counsel Shakil Pasha argued that the trial court had granted post-arrest bail to Sanam in two cases, but police arrested her in a third case. He said a report submitted by the IGP to the trial court had stated that only two cases were registered against the petitioner regarding an attack on the Corps Commander House and torching of police vehicles in the Cantonment area. He argued that the IGP and the CCPO committed contempt of court by not letting Sanam go despite her bail. He asked the court to punish the police officers for the offence of contempt of court and order immediate release of Sanam.
Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti sits alongside Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci in this picture...
Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari speaks as he meets party workers at Zardari House in this still...
A representational image shows an Edhi ambulance. — AFP/FileSUKKUR: A wooden boat carrying 11 family members...
PTI chairman Imran Khan can be seen sitting in his Zaman Park residence in this picture released on June 5, 2023. —...
Security personnel stand guard outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad. — AFP/FileISLAMABAD:...
Canadian Sikhs during Khalistan Referendum in Surrey British Columbia on October 29, 2023. — Provided by the...