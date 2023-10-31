LHC seeks replies from IGP, CCPO on Sanam’s plea

Lahore High Court building. — APP/File

LAHORE: Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court on Monday sought replies from the IGP Punjab and the CCPO Lahore till November 3 on a petition by PTI social media activist Sanam Javed seeking contempt proceedings against them for not releasing her despite her bail in two cases regarding May 9 riots.

The petitioner’s counsel Shakil Pasha argued that the trial court had granted post-arrest bail to Sanam in two cases, but police arrested her in a third case. He said a report submitted by the IGP to the trial court had stated that only two cases were registered against the petitioner regarding an attack on the Corps Commander House and torching of police vehicles in the Cantonment area. He argued that the IGP and the CCPO committed contempt of court by not letting Sanam go despite her bail. He asked the court to punish the police officers for the offence of contempt of court and order immediate release of Sanam.