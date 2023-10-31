CM orders replacing hospital MS over disorder

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi can be seen during his late-night visit to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura in this still taken from a video released on October 30, 2023. — X/@MohsinnaqviC42

LAHORE: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed to immediately change the medical superintendent during his late-night visit to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura and issued a strict warning to the CEO (health) over the dilapidated conditions.

In response to the multitude of complaints, the chief minister established a committee led by Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Dr Waqar to conduct a thorough inquiry and promptly address the issues. This marked his fifth hospital visit within an 18-hour timeframe. The hospital lacked essential provisions such as free medicines and complimentary test facilities. Unclean bedsheets marred wards, and the doctors' canteen presented an unsanitary state with charpoys.

The overall condition of the hospital was subpar. Numerous complaints from patients and their attendants prompted the chief minister to order the reimbursement of expenses incurred by patients compelled to purchase medicines or undergo tests externally. In an effort to enhance healthcare services, the chief minister directed the round-the-clock operation of Sehat Card counters, including holidays. He issued the instructions to the health secretary over the phone.