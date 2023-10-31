PML-N to give tough time to PPP in Sindh, says Zubair

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair has said that his party will give him a tough time to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh in the coming general elections.
Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Monday, he thanked PML-N members and supporters for giving a warm welcome to the party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.
Zubair rejected the ‘rumours’ about the deal behind Nawaz's return and said the Minar-e-Pakistan rally was the answer to all those spreading such rumours.
He said the PML-N would give a tough competition to the PPP in Sindh in the upcoming elections.
He said if the PPP leaders could hold a public meeting in Lahore like the recent PML-N’s public meeting, he would give them a warm welcome. People from across the country came to welcome Nawaz from London, the former governor maintained.
He said he was grateful to the PML-N workers of every district in Sindh for going to Lahore to welcome Nawaz. The PML-N was the only political party in Pakistan that had started its election campaign with enthusiasm, he added.
He was of the view that earlier, the party went through a bad time but it came out of difficulties through unity. On the occasion, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional leader Jam Karam Ali announced joining the PML-N. PML-N leaders Shah Muhammad Shah, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and Kheal Das were also present during the press conference.
