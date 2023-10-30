Russia closes Dagestan airport invaded by mob

MOSCOW: Russia’s aviation agency closed down Dagestan’s main airport Sunday, diverting flights, after a mob stormed it looking for Israeli citizens following reports that a plane from Israel was arriving.
“Following the entry of unknown people into the traffic zone of Makhachkala airport, it has been decided to temporarily close the airport to arriving and departing flights,” said Rossavitsia, adding that the security forces had arrived there.
The cast of the television comedy "Friends" Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer pose...
People sheltering from the sun under umbrellas cross a street during heatwave conditions in Bangkok on April 20, 2023....
The flag of Saudi Arabia can be seen fluttering. — AFP/FileRIYADH: Negotiations in Jeddah between Sudan’s warring...
A migrant ship sails in the sea. — AFP/FileNICOSIA: Cyprus has received an influx of 458 Syrian migrants from...
Fighters loyal to Libya's National Accord stand outside a hangar at Al-Watiya airbase, which they seized control of,...
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White...