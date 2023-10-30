Russia closes Dagestan airport invaded by mob

This still taken from video footage posted on the Telegram channel @askrasul on October 29, 2023, shows protestors on the apron area of an airport in Makhachkala. — AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s aviation agency closed down Dagestan’s main airport Sunday, diverting flights, after a mob stormed it looking for Israeli citizens following reports that a plane from Israel was arriving.

“Following the entry of unknown people into the traffic zone of Makhachkala airport, it has been decided to temporarily close the airport to arriving and departing flights,” said Rossavitsia, adding that the security forces had arrived there.