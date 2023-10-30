Agriculture termed first target of climate change

An interior view of the Agriculture University Peshawar can be seen in this picture released on October 3, 2022. Facebook/The University of Agriculture, Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a workshop here on Sunday urged the female students to keep abreast of the problems faced by women around them, especially those attached with agriculture, and help them resolve their issues.

The workshop on ‘Smart Weather Changes in Agriculture and Women’ was jointly organised by the directorate of students’ counselling of Agriculture University Peshawar, Placement and Human Resource Development, Weather Valley and Bakhabar Kisan, Islamabad.

Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht was the chief guest on the occasion.Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jahan Bakht said that agriculture becomes the first target of climate change. “Majority of women are directly or indirectly attached with agriculture in this society,” he said.

He said that the girl students of the Agriculture University had great responsibility to support the women attached with farming and agriculture. He said that the rural women remain involved in cultivation and farming.

Dr Jahan Bakht said that Pakistan was facing the adverse effects of climate change. The major problems faced by the country were over-population, floods, droughts, severe heat waves and others.

If climate change persisted in the same manner, he said, it would result in serious problems. He urged the girl students to remain aware of the problems of the women around them.

He also spoke about the importance of water, which should be carefully utilized. Registrar of the university, Dr Rizwan Ahmad, representative of Weather Valley, Fauzia Hassan, representative of Bakhabar Kissan, Malik Adnan and others also spoke on the occasion.