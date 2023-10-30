RDA accelerates operation against illegal housing societies

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) officials during an operation against an illegal housing scheme in this picture released on October 18, 2023. — Facebook/Rawalpindi Development Authority

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal housing societies.

According to RDA spokesman, the authority was conducting operations against the rules violators without any discrimination. The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had issued notices to 13 illegal private housing schemes namely the Royal Garden City, Chakri Road, Orbit International at Piswal, Rawat Enclave, Kallar Syedan Road, KHR Town Phase-II, G.

T road, Kashmir Garden, Rawat, Holy Residencia, Kalyam Sharif near GT road, Meadows Farmhouses, Spring Valley Farm House and Royal Falcon Town, Chak Beli Khan road, National Gold Enclave, Sakho Mor Chakwal road, Subda Pakistan Trust, Mandra-Chakwal road, GB Valley and Tribzon Smart City, Sanghori Sarwar Shaheed road, Rawalpindi.

He said the DG had also directed the Director MP&TE that action should be taken against illegal advertisements and marketing and FIRs should also be lodged against the owners of the illegal housing schemes. The authority had also warned the management of illegal housing schemes to immediately stop the marketing of unapproved and illegal housing schemes else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators.

They had also been asked to contact RDA to get NOCs and formal approval of their schemes as per law, he added. He said that on the directives of the DG, the citizens had been advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check their status on RDAs official website www.rda.gop.pk before any investment.