Murder accused arrested

LAHORE: Police arrested the nominated accused involved in the killing of five people in the Chuhng area two days ago.

The accused identified as Sabar was arrested from DG Khan. He happened to be a close relatives of the victims. Armed men had attacked the dera of the victims two days ago and killed Hafiz Muhammad Murtaza, Ghulam Mustafa, Malik Shahzad, Malik Khadim Hussain, and Fahad by firing. Police said that raids were being carried out to arrest other accomplices of the accused.

Six die in road accidents in 24 hours

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,167 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, six people died, whereas 1,268 were injured. Out of these, 624 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 644 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

Woman among four found dead

Four people, including a woman, were found dead in different parts of the City on Sunday. A 65-year-old woman was found dead near Mandiyawala Road, Barki. A 75-year-old man was found dead near Chungi Gujarpura, Chowki Guldasht Town.

A 65-year-old man was found dead near Ichhara Ahata Molchand and body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from Data Darbar Shesh Mahal Road. The identity of the bodies could not be ascertained. The Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

Robber arrested

Lorri Adda police arrested a robber with the assistance of modern technology and Safe City cameras. The accused identified as Waleed was wanted in a robbery incident in the Shafiqabad area.