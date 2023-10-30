200 cops awarded appreciation certificates

(Clockwise) IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar while visiting Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad on October 29, 2023, observed the activities in the facility. — Facebook/Punjab Police Pakistan

LAHORE: IG Punjab visited Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad on Sunday. He chaired an important meeting on the training issues of Punjab Constabulary and reviewed the training matters in PTS Farooqabad. He inspected field exercises of anti-riot force, issued orders after listening to the officials' problems and awarded shields, trophies, certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the officers with the best performance. More than 200 officers and personnel from constable to inspector level were among the recipients of awards.