Over Rs6m fine imposed on gas thieves

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 198 connections while imposing fine of Rs6.61 million and 386 under billing cases processed in a single day.

According to a spokesman of gas utility, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 15 connections on illegal use of gas, another connection on the use of compressor and 144 Under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs2.82 million against gas theft and Under billing cases. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 1 connection on illegal use of gas, another 03 connections on the use of compressor. The company disconnected 05 connections on illegal use of gas, another 04 connections on the use of compressor and 77 under billing cases have been processed in Multan and amount of Rs 0.23 Million have been booked against gas theft and Under billing cases.

In Sheikhupura, the regional team disconnected 25 connections on illegal use of gas and 40 Under billing cases processed. The team also booked Rs. 0.5 million against gas theft and Under billing cases. SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected 05 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections, the team also booked Rs. 0.14 million against gas theft. In Peshawar, the Regional team disconnected 53 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections and 1 FIR lodged against gas thieve.

The team also booked Rs.1.50 million against gas theft. In Sargodha, the regional team processed 43 Under billing cases. The team also booked Rs. 0.03 million against Under billing cases. The regional team in Gujranwala, 02 meter was disconnected on the use of compressor while another 03 on illegal use of gas and 34 Under billing cases processed. The region also imposed fine of Rs. 0.29 million against under billing cases. The company disconnected 70 connections on illegal use of gas and 13 Under billing cases processed in Islamabad. The region also imposed fine of Rs.0.80 million against and under billing cases. In Sahiwal, 02 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas, the region also imposed fine of Rs.0.05 million against gas theft. The regional team in Faisalabad, the regional team disconnected 04 connections on illegal use of gas and 35 Under billing cases processed. Rs 0.24 Million have been booked against gas theft and Under billing cases. In Sialkot, the regional team disconnected 01 connection on illegal use of gas. The company imposed fine of Rs.0.01 million against under billing cases. In Gujrat, the regional team disconnected 04 connections on illegal use of gas.