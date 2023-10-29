The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting a special performance by Nazia Zuberi Hassan to celebrate Hazrat Amir Khusro’s contribution to music, literature and culture over 700 years. ‘Jashn-e-Khusro’ will be held at 6pm on November 12 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Auditorium. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.
Professor Shahida Kazi, a veteran journalist and a renowned mass communication teacher can be seen speaking in an...
Sindh Caretaker CM Justice Maqbool Baqar sits among other provincial officials on October 28, 2023, during an...
A policeman orders a shopkeeper to close his shop in Karachi. — AFP/FileThe city administration imposed fines on a...
MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui speaking at a public gathering in this picture released on October 27, 2023....
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman walking in the women's march in Karachi to express solidarity...
Students wearing face masks stand in queue as they wait to enter their school in Karachi. — AFP/FileThe Sindh...