Napa's special performance poster can be seen in this picture showing a ceremony to celebrate Hazrat Amir Khusro’s contribution to music, and literature over 700 years, in this picture released on October 27, 2023. — Facebook/NAPA - National Academy of Performing Arts

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is hosting a special performance by Nazia Zuberi Hassan to celebrate Hazrat Amir Khusro’s contribution to music, literature and culture over 700 years. ‘Jashn-e-Khusro’ will be held at 6pm on November 12 at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Auditorium. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.