Late Chinese premier Li conveyed CPEC outline to Nawaz in May 2013

Former Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang. courthousenews.com

ISLAMABAD: Former Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang, who passed away a day earlier, had the distinction of conveying outline of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on behalf of his President Xi Jinping to Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and having in-depth discussion about the gigantic project way back in May 2013 in Islamabad, when the latter had yet to assume the office through oath-taking.

Nawaz Sharif was then the prime minister-elect, and he had come from Lahore in a special plane for meeting with the late Chinese dignitary in a five-star hotel of the federal capital. The meeting continued for about three hours.

Sources told The News here that the late Chinese PM, who stepped down nine months ago, was visiting Switzerland in May 2013. On his way back, he went to India for brief stay, and from there he came to Pakistan and had a meeting with Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan was under interim government and Chinese did not opt to visit a country where the administration was working under such arrangements, the sources said.

Nawaz visited Beijing in the following month where he was received by President Xi. The two leaders agreed on concluding CPEC, which was termed flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, catering several countries of the world.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was the one who inked the CPEC with visiting prime minister Nawaz. The sources reminded that he was a true friend of Pakistan and had his hand in several projects which greatly benefitted Pakistan. It was the first occasion when Chinese state media termed Premier Li Keqiang visit to Pakistan “iron brother” besides “all-weather friend” Pakistan.

Once he vowed while addressing the lawmakers back home that “if you love China, love Pakistan too”. He was the first Chinese head of the government whose plane was escorted by six JF-17 Thunder fighter jets jointly while entering the Pakistan airspace for his maiden visit to Islamabad.

Former prime minister and president Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, expressed his deep grief on the demise of Premier Li and said: “I am profoundly saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former premier Li Keqiang. Over the last decade, I had the privilege of knowing Li as sincere fiend of Pakistan. His substantial contributions to strengthening Sino-Pakistan relations were remarkable. Notably, his support and leadership in turning the concept of CEPEC into a transformative project would be remembered as his enduring legacy. With his passing, China has lost a dedicated and remarkable statesman while Pakistan mourns the loss of a steadfast and reliable friend. “My deepest condolences go out to his family, the CPEC and the people of China,” he concluded.