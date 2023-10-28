Nawaz’s arrival changed political scenario: Shehbaz

(L to R) PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif at the stage during a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, on October 21, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — X@pmln_org

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in Pakistan has changed the political environment. In a meeting with former National Assembly members Ali Pervez Malik and Shaista Pervez Malik in Lahore on Friday, Shehbaz appreciated the hard work of the leaders and workers in organizing the party by holding a mass meeting on October 21. Shahbaz said that the arrival of Quaid Nawaz has changed the political environment. “Like the political scenario, the environment of economic depression will also change. Unity is necessary to change the situation in Pakistan,” he maintained. On this occasion, the PML-N leaders discussed party affairs and political strategy.