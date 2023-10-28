Nawaz’s arrival changed political scenario: Shehbaz

LAHORE: PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said that Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in Pakistan has changed the political environment. In a meeting with former National Assembly members Ali Pervez Malik and Shaista Pervez Malik in Lahore on Friday, Shehbaz appreciated the hard work of the leaders and workers in organizing the party by holding a mass meeting on October 21. Shahbaz said that the arrival of Quaid Nawaz has changed the political environment. “Like the political scenario, the environment of economic depression will also change. Unity is necessary to change the situation in Pakistan,” he maintained. On this occasion, the PML-N leaders discussed party affairs and political strategy.
Former Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang. courthousenews.comISLAMABAD: Former Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang, who...
Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari. The News File ISLAMABAD: Secretary General...
A view of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad. The News FileISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of...
The Lahore High Court building in Lahore. — LHC WebsiteLAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday restrained the...
IPP’s spokesperson Firdos Ashiq Awan. The News FileMULTAN: The Istehkam Pakistan Party has decided to take off...
Representational image. The News FileISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Core Committee Friday condemned the...