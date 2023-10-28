Despite record low ice, nations again fail to agree Antarctic reserves

A piece of glacier seen floating on the surface of the ocean. AFP File

BANGKOK: A multinational group on Antarctic conservation failed to break a years-long deadlock and agree new marine reserves in the region, despite record low ice, environmental groups said on Friday.

The Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources ended a fortnight of meetings in Australia once again unable to reach a deal on three new marine protected areas (MPAs).

The proposed sanctuaries around Antarctica would safeguard nearly four million square kilometres of ocean from human activities, in the largest act of ocean protection in history. “It´s frustrating that discussions for MPAs have been ongoing for more than a decade and utterly disappointing that CCAMLR has been unable to make significant progress again, particularly following a year of unprecedented and concerning change for Antarctica,” said WWF´s Antarctic conservation manager Emily Grilly.