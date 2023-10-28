Dawlance partners with Pink Ribbon, Santex for Breast Cancer Awareness

Facebook/DawlancePakistan

KARACHI: The technology leader in Pakistan’s home-appliances market – Dawlance has partnered with Pink-Ribbon Pakistan and Santex (a leading producer of personal hygiene products), to spread public awareness about ‘Breast-Cancer’ and menstrual hygiene in the country. Dawlance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the 2nd largest manufacturer of electronics in Europe.

Besides creating innovative technologies, the company generously supports socio-economic development initiatives to ensure; environmental sustainability, public health, Education, Women-empowerment.

An insightful session about Breast-Cancer diagnosis and menstrual hygiene, treatment and causes was conducted by pink ribbon and Santex, where specialist Doctors (Oncologists) and other experts provided valuable information about Breast-Cancer and menstrual hygiene to the employees of Dawlance, besides suggesting preventive measures and highlighting the importance of early diagnosis of this disease

The Chief Executive Officer of Pink Ribbon Pakistan - Dr. Omer Aftab also addressed this forum, to highlight the survival stories relating to Breast Cancer. He told the audience that; Every 9th Pakistani woman is at high risk of Breast Cancer.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance – Umar Ahsan Khan attended this digitally accessible seminar, along with the company’s entire female workforce.