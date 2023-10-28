Suspect involved in ten murders, 800 street crimes arrested

Paratroopers can be seen standing guard at a point in Karachi. The News/File

KARACHI: Rangers and police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in at least ten murders and over 800 cases of street crimes and robberies in parts of the city.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, a joint operation, based on a tip-off, was carried out in the Azizabad area resulting in the arrest of a suspect named Sanwal, associated with the Faizan alias Bhori group. This group had been implicated in various cases of muggings, street crimes, and robberies. From their possession, the law enforcers recovered a 9mm pistol, two motorcycles, and mobile phones. The suspect was found to be involved in more than 800 incidents of muggings, street crimes, and motorcycle thefts in various areas of Karachi, including Tariq Road, Sharae Faisal, Manzoor Colony, Jamshed Road, Sindhi Muslim Society, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Orangi Town, Saddar, and Kala Pull.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the murders of at least ten people. The suspect and his associates had previously fled after robbing the owner of a fireworks showroom on Jahangir Road, making away with cash worth Rs130,000 and a 9mm pistol. The suspect was also involved in a robbery at Qaiser Bakery in Chandni Chowk, as captured by CCTV footage.

The suspect was a repeat offender who had been previously arrested multiple times and sent to jail, stated the spokesperson, adding that raids were underway to apprehend the other accomplices. The arrested suspect, along with the confiscated weapons and stolen items, had been handed over to the police for further legal action.