KTH unveils new ICU, renovated wards

Khyber Medical College and Khyber Teaching Hospital . Facebook/KhyberMedicalCollegee

PESHAWAR: The administration of Khyber Medical College and Khyber Teaching Hospital officially opened a state-of-the-art intensive care unit (ICU) and unveiled two refurbished medical wards.

The event was attended by key figures, including Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, dean of Khyber Medical College; Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi, hospital director; Prof Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan, medical director; and doctors from the medicine department, such as Prof Dr Hashimuddin Azam Khan, Prof Dr Wazir Muhammad, Prof Dr Jamaluddin, chairman of the medicine department Dr Awais Naeem, and Dr Haroon and Dr Imran from the ICU complex.

The Board of Governors (BoG), led by Prof Nadeem Khawar, discussed ongoing projects, including the establishment of a complex featuring 20 modular operation theaters, a newly constructed outpatient department (OPD), new wards, a cath lab, and the procurement of modern equipment, including the first 1.5-tesla MRI machine in Pakistan’s public sector hospitals.

Dr Haroon and Dr Imran, responsible for the ICU, briefed attendees on the newly established ICU complex and two renovated medical wards, which now house surgical, medical, and pediatric ICUs under one roof.

Hospital administration declared that the ICU complex meets international standards, boasting modern equipment, experienced staff, and a clean environment.

Chairman of the medicine department, Dr Awais Naeem, discussed the renovation of two medical wards, describing the transformation from the 1976 layout to meet contemporary needs as a commendable effort. He said the renovation of two medical wards was completed in 2021, with an increase in bed capacity from 44 to 66 beds.

In 2023, approximately 62,488 patients were treated in the medicine wards, with 10,656 patients receiving admission and care.

Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb congratulated Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi and Medical Director Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan of Khyber Teaching Hospital on the newly constructed ICU complex and renovated wards, expressing gratitude for their dedication to these projects.