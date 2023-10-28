PNCA observes Kashmir Black Day

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted a series of impactful activities to mark Black Day. Facebook/ PNCAOfficial

Islamabad: Today, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted a series of impactful activities to mark Black Day, reminding the world of the illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir by Indian Security Forces 76 years ago. This day symbolizes the aspirations of the Muslim-majority population of Jammu & Kashmir to affiliate with Pakistan.

The day began at 10:30 am at PNCA's Auditorium with a special theme puppet show presented by the National Puppet Theatre & Children Art Workshop. The show portrayed the history of the conflict, the determination of the people, and the suffering caused by the oppression and tyranny of Indian security forces. The heart-wrenching story of a child who lost his eyesight due to pellet guns fired by Indian security forces but remained resolute in his quest for freedom deeply moved the audience.

The puppet show, featuring renowned characters like Chacha Qamru and his friend, shed light on the atrocities committed by the Indian government and armed forces, as well as the ongoing situation in Palestine. They called upon the United Nations and its member countries to address the legitimate demands of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people for a homeland where they can live peacefully.

Students from various educational institutions in Islamabad, including IMCG G-6/1-4, IMCB F-8/3, and IMCB G-64, attended the special show, showing their support and appreciation for the PNCA's efforts to raise awareness about these pressing issues through the medium of puppetry.

In conjunction with these activities, PNCA's Visual Arts Division organized a thought-provoking photographic exhibition at the National Art Gallery, which was visited by both students and the general public.