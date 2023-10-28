Turkiye's 100th National Day celebrated

LAHORE:Turkiye's 100th National Day celebrations were held at a local hotel by the Turkish Consulate on Friday. The reception was attended by Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Consul General Turkiye Durmas Bustag, Consul General China Zhao Shirin, Consul General Iran Mehra Muwahid Far, M Mehdi, Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Honorary Consul General Bangladesh Iqbal Farid, Altaf Saleem, Vice Chancellor Punjab University and others.
A part of the poster published by Facebook/walledcitylahoreauthority.LAHORE:Keeping young generation especially sports...
The logo of the Punjab Healthcare Commission . Facebook/PunjabHealthcareCommissionLAHORE:The Board of Commissioners of...
Punjab governor Baligh-ur-Rehman. Photo: Twitter/BalighUrRehman_LAHORE:Punjab Governor M Balighur Rehman said that the...
IPP President Aleem Khan. — Twitter/@abdul_aleemkhanLAHORE:President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan...
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana. The News FlieLAHORE:CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana chaired an important...
A front of view of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences . uvas.edu.pk/LAHORE:The University of...