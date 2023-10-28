Turkiye's 100th National Day celebrated

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman shows up to attend Turkiye's 100th National Day celebrations at a local hotel by the Turkish Consulate on October 27, 2023. Facebook/haskam46

LAHORE:Turkiye's 100th National Day celebrations were held at a local hotel by the Turkish Consulate on Friday. The reception was attended by Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Consul General Turkiye Durmas Bustag, Consul General China Zhao Shirin, Consul General Iran Mehra Muwahid Far, M Mehdi, Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Honorary Consul General Bangladesh Iqbal Farid, Altaf Saleem, Vice Chancellor Punjab University and others.