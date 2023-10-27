NTDC expedites work on 500kV Suki Kinari line

A representational image shows a high-voltage transmission tower in this picture released on July 7, 2023. — Facebook/National Transmission & Despatch Company NTDC, MOE-Power Division

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has expedited construction work on the 500kv Suki Kinari transmission line to ensure its completion as per the defined target.

In spite of harsh weather conditions and difficult terrain, all construction activities are being carried out without any significant stoppage. In a recent development, the stringing work on the transmission line has also been commenced.

The NTDC spokesperson has said this 75-kilometre 500kv double-circuit transmission line is being constructed to add 884mw of clean and green energy to the national grid from the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project which is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The transmission line will strengthen the NTDC transmission network and contribute to development of industrialization in the region, creating employment opportunities and improving the socio-economic conditions of the country. Managing Director NTDC Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has appreciated the efforts of his team and stressed meeting the project deadline.