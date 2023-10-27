Blast kills two in Kabul

A Taliban soldier stands guard near Afghanistan's foreign ministry in Kabul. — AFP/File

KABUL: Two people died and nine others were injured in an explosion at a commercial centre in the Afghan capital on Thursday, police said.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a message to reporters the explosion occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul -- an enclave of the historically oppressed Hazara community.

“A police investigation team has reached the area and is working to uncover the cause of the explosion,” he said. The nine injured had been taken to a hospital, he added, without providing details on the seriousness of their injuries. Images shared on social media that could not be immediately independently verified showed the sides blown out of part of a multi-story building that was still blazing with fire.