Industrialists want better ties with govt depts

PESHAWAR: The Hayatabad Industrialists Association in a consultative meeting on Thursday expressed the resolve to play a role in strengthening relations between the provincial government and industrialists.

A press release said the participants of the meeting were informed that the association had been registered with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and had thus become the first registered association of Peshawar Economic Zone.

The meeting was chaired by the association president Bakhtiar Khan Afridi and group leader and former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Muhammad Ishaq. The president of KP Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association Dr Maqbool, Imtiaz Ahmed, chairman all Pakistan Chemist and Drugs Association Sirajud Din and other industrialists were present as well.

The participants called for working in coordination with the government departments and maintaining a cordial relation with the provincial government.They said that the industrialists could play an important role in the development of the country .