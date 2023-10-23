Arab, Western diplomats talk past each other on Gaza

This picture shows Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (C) flanked by regional and some Western leaders, posing for a family picture during the International Peace Summit in Cairo on October 21, 2023. — AFP

CAIRO: Cairo´s “Summit for Peace” was meant to be a diplomatic breakthrough towards a ceasefire in Gaza, but its failure revealed what one analyst called the “fault lines” between Arab and Western states on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In their opening addresses on Saturday, Arab leaders and Western delegates agreed on the need for aid to reach Palestinians in Gaza, besieged and under Israeli bombardment. But after hours of discussion, they found common ground on little else, with the meeting ending without a concluding statement.

“The disagreement was over condemning Israel, which Western states refused to do,” an Arab official told AFP, requesting anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media. Instead, they sought a statement that placed “responsibility for the escalation on Hamas”, which Arab states refused, according to a different Arab diplomat.

Though a number of Arab leaders condemned the loss of Israeli civilian life, they refused to place the onus on Hamas for the bloodshed. Arab states -- some involved in the hostage negotiations with Hamas -- would have been “in uncomfortable positions with their people” if they had signed on to the condemnation, the Arab official said.

Another point of contention, diplomats said, was Western diplomats wanting to call for the release of hostages abducted by Hamas. Arab countries, with Qatar in the lead, have been negotiating their release in talks which could have been jeopardised if they signed alongside countries who have supported “Israel´s right to defend itself”, diplomats said.

With nothing left on the table, the meeting amounted to little more than a “dialogue of the deaf”, according to regional expert Karim Bitar, and ended quietly. The sole statement released was one from the Egyptian presidency -- drafted with the approval of Arab attendees, diplomats said -- that said decades of band-aid diplomacy had failed to find “a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue”.

The summit, Bitar told AFP, “perfectly illustrates the deepening fault lines between the West and the Arab world, and the Global South more broadly,” as decades have not dulled “the persistence of the Palestinian question”. Though the list of Arab states with ties to Israel has grown in recent years, popular anti-Israel sentiment has remained strong. But the idea of “drowning out the Israeli-Palestinian question in an economic mega-deal between the Gulf and Israel” turned out to be a “pipe dream”, he continued.

Since hostilities began, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani -- whose government is supported by Iran-backed factions -- has condemned the “genocide” undertaken by “the Zionist occupier” on Palestinians.