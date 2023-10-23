DO Regulation lands in hot waters for honest conduct

A general view of the residential area of Rawalpindi. — AFP/File

Rawalpindi: It has become a norm that an honest and dedicated officer often faces heat from high-ups when the action against corrupt mafia, profiteers, hoarders, encroachers and tax evaders gets on their nerves. Her efficient conduct has landed Noshia Afzal, District Officer (Regulation) District Council Rawalpindi in hot waters. She dented the corrupt mafia in District Council limits, Rawalpindi without succumbing to any pressure. She imposed fines and registered FIRs against profiteers, hoarders, tax thieves and encroachment mafia. She took action against big fish without any fear and increased government revenue. But, the corrupt mafia in collusion with some corrupt government officers issued her a letter to ‘surrender her services’.

Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Nazarat Shah has written a letter no 3415 dated September 23, 2023, to the secretary government of Punjab seeking the surrender of the services of Noshia Afzal, District Officer Regulation District Council, Rawalpindi.

In the letter, the Additional Commissioner (Coordination) has submitted that the Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, Rawalpindi has expressed his grave concern over the discourteous and non-professional attitude of Noshia Afzal, District Officer (Regulation), District Council, Rawalpindi. “I had noticed that the state of affairs District Council, Rawalpindi is getting bad to worse day by day causing annoyance to the general public and the administrative higher-ups as well as inviting negative feedback from all and sundry. She has miserably failed to mend her mannerisms and could not follow the government instructions due to her casual, negligent and unprofessional behaviour. Further, the general public, notables and lawyers have shared negative feedback in respect of her flagrant behaviour and failure in ensuring public service delivery most of the time, he further wrote in the letter.

“Keeping the foregoing facts in view, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Rawalpindi has observed that Noshia Afzal, District Officer (Regulation) District Council, Rawalpindi is an inefficient, unprofessional and discourteous officer. Hence, her services are hereby surrendered. I am directed to request you that she may immediately be transferred and any other efficient officer may be posted as District Officer (Regulation) District Council, Rawalpindi in the public interest,” he noted.

However, the commissioner of Rawalpindi Division and deputy commissioner have not taken any kind of action against the lady officer. Even, the deputy commissioner has directed her to continue her services without any fear.

It is also ironic to note that the additional commissioner (Coordination) has given reference to the commissioner, Rawalpindi Division, for expressing grave concern over the discourteous and non-professional attitude, whereas some key post officers from the commissioner's Office on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that additional commissioner (Coordination) Nazarat Shah has personal grudge with Noshia Afzal, District Officer (Regulation) District Council Rawalpindi. They said that District Officer (Regulation) District Council Rawalpindi lives within her means and she is highly professional. She does her work without any fear and on a strictly merit basis. She neither accepts the wrong direction nor punishes any innocent person. Therefore concerned officer has developed some personal grudge against the aforementioned officer and wanted her to be transferred from Rawalpindi, the officers claimed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema has taken a firm stand in favour of Noshia Afzal and directed her to continue her service without any fear. It merits mentioning here that Noshia Afzal has received three awards for best performance as an honest officer from Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi.