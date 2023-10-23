Action against smoke-emitting vehicles ordered

A representational image showing smoke emanating from a car. — Unspalsh/File

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles.

The Commissioner informed that the Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) Centres set up in the town were facilitating the transporters. Liaquat Ali Chattha said that vehicle fitness checks particularly for commercial vehicles had been made mandatory to ensure road safety and control smog.

He informed that the authorities had been directed to take action against all smoke-emitting vehicles. He said efforts were underway to make Rawalpindi city smog free area.

The transporters must get fitness certificates of their vehicles from VICS before bringing their vehicles on the roads, Liaqat Ali Chattha said. State-of-the-art vehicle fitness certification system was fully functional in Rawalpindi, he informed. The fitness certification system would help reduce pollution, the Commissioner said adding, the issuance of fitness certificate for public transport and freight vehicles are conducted with modern technology. The fitness certificate is very important for road safety.

The Commissioner also directed the authorities to display banners regarding anti-smog measures on major roads and public transport terminals.The transporter union office bearers should guide the transporters to get the fitness certificates from VICS centres, the Commissioner added.