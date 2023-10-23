PO arrested from abroad

LAHORE: Punjab police brought a criminal involved in a murder case back from UAE on Sunday. With the arrest of Ikhlaq Ahmed, the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad has increased to 128 this year. The spokesman for the Punjab police said that the accused had fled to the United Arab Emirates after the incident eight months ago. Punjab police issued red notice from Interpol, continued follow-up for arrest. The accused was arrested three weeks ago from the United Arab Emirates. He was brought back and handed over to the Gujranwala police for further action.
