Man commits suicide over domestic dispute

LAHORE:A 45-year-old man committed suicide by putting a noose around his neck in the Nishtar Colony area on Sunday.

Police said that the victim Yousaf, a resident of Atari Darbar, Nishtar Colony, had an exchange of harsh words with his wife over a domestic issue. Later, he hanged himself to death. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Youth shot dead

A 22-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle riders in the limits of Factory Area on Sunday. The victim, yet to be identified, was on his way when unidentified bikers intercepted him on Ghazi Road, Factory Area, and shot him to death. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

11 die in road accidents in 24 hours

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,133 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,238 were injured. Out of these, 683 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 555 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical team.