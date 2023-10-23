CITY PULSE

This picture taken on January 30, 2023, shows commuters passing Impress Market in Pakistan's port city of Karachi. — AFP

Khoya Hua Aadmi

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Khoya Huwa Aadmi’, a play written by Kamal Ahmed Rizvi and directed by Sibtain Ali. The event will be held every day at 8pm from October 25 to October 29. Contact 0315-4560220 for more information.

Homegrown

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Alishba Memon, Amna Qamar, Axel Lucas, Bilal Ahmed, Fatima Jawed and Schajya Siddiqui. Titled ‘Homegrown’, the show will run at the gallery until October 26. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

Filmi Yaadein

The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abbas Kamanger, Mehtab Ali, Nisar Bashier, Rustam Khan, Prof Rahmat Khan, Saeed Naqvi, Zafer Siddiqui and Zahid Hussain. Titled ‘Filmi Yaadein’, the show will run at the gallery until October 27. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.

An Artistic Odyssey

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sana Anwer. Titled ‘An Artistic Odyssey’, the show will run at the gallery from October 24 to November 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

A Silent Walk Through the Storms

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Jamal Ashiqain. Titled ‘A Silent Walk Through the Storms’, the show will run at the gallery from October 24 to November 2. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

KOSMOS: Material Metamorphosis

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Umar and Rabia Ali. Titled ‘KOSMOS: Material Metamorphosis’, the show will run at the gallery from October 24 to November 8. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.