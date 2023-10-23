Portfolios of four Sindh interim ministers changed

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has changed the portfolios of four ministers of his cabinet, it emerged on Sunday.
A notification to this effect dated October 21 has been issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan. According to the notification, the portfolio of the Sindh government’s Prisons Department has been taken back from Home Minister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz.
Barrister Omar Soomro, who is currently the caretaker Sindh minister for Law, religious affairs and human rights, has been assigned the additional portfolios of parliamentary affairs, criminal prosecution, Auqaf, Zakat and Ushr departments.
The portfolio of human resource development has been taken back from Dr Syed Junaid Ali Shah who is the current interim Minister for sports, youth affairs and culture. Dr Shah has also been assigned the additional portfolio of the antiquities and archives department.
Arshad Wali Muhammad who is the caretaker Sindh minister for tourism, environment and climate change has been assigned the additional portfolio of coastal development.
Earlier in the last month, the interim CM withdrew the key portfolios of finance, and planning and development departments from Muhammad Younus Dagha. Dagha, who is a retired senior bureaucrat, is now the interim minister for revenue, industries and commerce.
This picture taken on January 30, 2023, shows commuters passing Impress Market in Pakistan's port city of Karachi. —...
Senior officials from State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan and MedIQ Smart Healthcare during an MOU Signing...
The artwork can be seen in the background of the artist Haya Zaidi at The Sanat Initiative in this picture released...
Police personnel can be seen standing guard. — AFP/FileHyderabad: Hyderabad Division Deputy Inspector General of...
A representational image of a police tape wrapped on a tree at a crime scene. — AFP/FileA 13-year-old boy was found...
Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon while addressing people in Peshawar KPK on October 5, 2023. —...