Portfolios of four Sindh interim ministers changed

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar during a meeting in CM House Karachi in this still taken from a video released on October 21, 2023. — Facebook/Sindh Chief Minister House

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has changed the portfolios of four ministers of his cabinet, it emerged on Sunday.

A notification to this effect dated October 21 has been issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan. According to the notification, the portfolio of the Sindh government’s Prisons Department has been taken back from Home Minister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz.

Barrister Omar Soomro, who is currently the caretaker Sindh minister for Law, religious affairs and human rights, has been assigned the additional portfolios of parliamentary affairs, criminal prosecution, Auqaf, Zakat and Ushr departments.

The portfolio of human resource development has been taken back from Dr Syed Junaid Ali Shah who is the current interim Minister for sports, youth affairs and culture. Dr Shah has also been assigned the additional portfolio of the antiquities and archives department.

Arshad Wali Muhammad who is the caretaker Sindh minister for tourism, environment and climate change has been assigned the additional portfolio of coastal development.

Earlier in the last month, the interim CM withdrew the key portfolios of finance, and planning and development departments from Muhammad Younus Dagha. Dagha, who is a retired senior bureaucrat, is now the interim minister for revenue, industries and commerce.