Saqlain appointed as Multan Sultans’ spin bowling coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise and the winners of the 2021 edition Multan Sultans, announced the appointment of former spin maestro Saqlain Mushtaq as their spin bowling coach and team mentor.
Saqlain, known for his revolutionary invention of the “Doosra,” will now be sharing his expertise with the spinners of the PSL-winning team.
Multan Sultans have also introduced Alex Hartley, a former England women’s international cricketer and World Cup winner, as the assistant spin bowling coach.
Catherine Dalton was previously appointed as the fast-bowling coach for Multan Sultans. At the age of 30, Dalton made history as the first female coach in PSL history. Catherine Dalton has also represented Ireland in international cricket and has worked with fast bowlers in Pakistan.
