Auqaf properties: SCCI threatens to launch protest against hike in rents. SCCI

PESHAWAR: Terming the 100 percent hike in rent of Auqaf properties tantamount to economic murder of traders, the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq on Saturday threatened to launch agitation if the decision was not withdrawn forthwith.

The matter of increase in rents of Auqaf properties was raised by trader leaders Ghulam Bilal Javed and Mian Jee Abu Muzaffar during a meeting with the SCCI’s president Fuad Ishaq at the chamber house, said in a press release. The meeting was informed about traders’ reservations and apprehension over 100 per cent increase in rent of Auqaf properties.

Fuad Ishaq said that instead of providing relief and removing economic owes, the government had adopted a policy to further add to the misery of the terrorism and Covid-affected trader community.

The chamber president said it was reported that the provincial Auqaf Department intimidated traders by issuing false statements, which was highly inappropriate, unjust and condemnable.

The government, he said, had collected hefty amounts from the business community on the head of various taxes but in return, no relief was provided to them.

He added that the business community was highly perturbed owing to the government’s unfriendly behaviour and flawed policies and they have no other option but to start protesting against them.

He asked the provincial Auqaf Department to withdraw the recent 100 percent hike in rent of properties. “The SCCI along with traders will take to the streets against this unjust decision if the decision is not withdrawn,” he added.

Fuad Ishaq said the traders have been playing an important role in the economic development of the country by paying various taxes.

“The business community is providing employment for many people so the government should provide them relief and remove hurdles,” he added.