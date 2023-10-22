FJMU holds exhibition of scientific posters, seminar on World Anatomy Day

Participants can be seen listening to a speaker during a seminar in connection with World Anatomy Day in Fatima Jinnah Medical University on October 21, 2023. — facebook/Fatima Jinnah Medical University

LAHORE: Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Department of Anatomy organised an exhibition of scientific posters and models followed by a seminar in connection with World Anatomy Day on Saturday.

Renowned Endocrinologist and Regional Director of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Pakistan, UK, Dr Asad Rahim was the chief guest on this occasion. He was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal.

The chief guest Dr Asad Rahim along with FJMU VC Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Principal Prof Noreen Akmal and senior faculty inaugurated the Anatomy Science Models and Posters Exhibition held at the Department of Anatomy and also cut the cake.

Principal Prof Noreen Akmal, Chairperson Department of Medicine/Dean Nursing/Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Bilquis Shabbir, Registrar Prof M Nadeem, Heads of Departments, faculty members and a large number of undergraduate students attended the seminar.

In the welcome address, Prof Aliya Zahid said World Anatomy Day is celebrated every year in October to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Father of Anatomy.

Principal Prof Noreen Akmal appreciated the beautiful exhibition of posters, models, and paintings made by the students and commended their efforts.

Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal thanked Dr Asad Rahim for attending and congratulated the Department of Anatomy and Head of Anatomy Department, Dr Alia Zahid, for organising this successful event. He said, “I am really impressed by the outstanding models and posters made by our talented students at FJMU and appreciate the efforts of all the students”.

Dr Asad Rahim, in his address, while thanking Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, faculty and participants, said, "I am Pakistani, and the people in Pakistan are very friendly.

I was really impressed by the overwhelming participation of the students in World Anatomy Day, and the anatomy science models and posters made by the students were commendable”.

He further said that Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore is the best institution of Higher Medical Education and today the students have shown their full potential.

He paid tribute to Prof Khalid Masood Gondal for introducing Pakistan's Higher Medical Education at the International level.

At the end of the seminar, Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal presented the shield to the chief guest Dr Asad Rahim.